Burnt by BluSmart: Gensol meltdown puts solar energy solutions at risk

Ride-hailing commuters have suddenly discovered that BluSmart is in the process of shutting down. There is a lot of anxiety among users waiting for refunds of cash parked in the BluSmart digital wallet.

The startup, with its all-electric vehicle (EV) fleet, had a reputation for efficient, affordable service — with clean, quiet vehicles and polite drivers who knew the basics of navigation. The green branding didn’t hurt. BluSmart introduced a new business model, with the fleet fully owned by the company, along with charging infrastructure. Drivers worked shifts and were paid wages on an hourly basis. In other ride-hailing services,