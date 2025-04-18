Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Burnt by BluSmart: Gensol meltdown puts solar energy solutions at risk

Burnt by BluSmart: Gensol meltdown puts solar energy solutions at risk

Startups supported by venture capitalists and private equity investors accept large cash burns and running losses, so long as there's high growth rates

EV representational
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing commuters have suddenly discovered that BluSmart is in the process of shutting down. There is a lot of anxiety among users waiting for refunds of cash parked in the BluSmart digital wallet.
 
The startup, with its all-electric vehicle (EV) fleet, had a reputation for efficient, affordable service — with clean, quiet vehicles and polite drivers who knew the basics of navigation. The green branding didn’t hurt. BluSmart introduced a new business model, with the fleet fully owned by the company, along with charging infrastructure. Drivers worked shifts and were paid wages on an hourly basis. In other ride-hailing services,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Gensol group solar energy Electric Vehicles

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon