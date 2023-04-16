Businesses can claim cover under consumer rules

The insured intimated the insurer immediately over telephone, and was advised to lodge a claim. The insurer appointed a surveyor who asked for certain documents. Despite furnishing these, the same as well as additional documents were sought from time to time till October

On May 22, 2007, one of the insured’s engineers noticed an abnormal sound from the fixed roller. The machine was stopped. On inspection, it was observed that there was clinker powder on the side of the roller and also water leakage from the sealed area. After cleaning, cracks were seen on the shaft surface through which water was leaking.