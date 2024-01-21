Sensex (    %)
                        
Buyer not bound by one-sided contract

The National Commission held that a buyer can neither be compelled to take possession without an Occupancy Certificate nor kept waiting endlessly for the flat's completion

Jehangir B Gai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Minakshi Choudhary had booked an apartment in Raheja Revanta, Gururgram, constructed by Raheja Developers. The flat, measuring 2,168.9 square feet (sq ft), was priced at Rs 1,33,58,446, with additional service tax and registration charges.
 
An amount of Rs 43,34,884 was paid on May 17, 2012, as an initial deposit, and an agreement for sale was executed. Of the total amount of Rs 1,33,58,446, a sum of Rs 1,16,03,737 was paid in 16 instalments, with the last payment being made on June 26, 2016. However, possession was not handed over within 36 months, in breach of the terms of the agreement.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

