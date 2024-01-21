Buyer not bound by one-sided contract

Minakshi Choudhary had booked an apartment in Raheja Revanta, Gururgram, constructed by Raheja Developers. The flat, measuring 2,168.9 square feet (sq ft), was priced at Rs 1,33,58,446, with additional service tax and registration charges.



An amount of Rs 43,34,884 was paid on May 17, 2012, as an initial deposit, and an agreement for sale was executed. Of the total amount of Rs 1,33,58,446, a sum of Rs 1,16,03,737 was paid in 16 instalments, with the last payment being made on June 26, 2016. However, possession was not handed over within 36 months, in breach of the terms of the agreement.