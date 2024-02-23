Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Byju's spectacular meltdown

The edtech major promised a learning revolution, offering hope to millions of under-educated youth. Now, those dreams are shattered

byju edtech online education
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
The latest shenanigan at edtech giant Byju’s is an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where sundry shareholders try to oust founder chief executive officer Byju Raveendran and his family. That power struggle is hardly the only issue with the company.

Byju’s faces an Enforcement Directorate probe for alleged forex violations. It filed FY22 (year ended March 2022) financials late, in November 2023, reporting losses of Rs 8,245 crore on revenues of Rs 5,298 crore. This follows losses of Rs 4,558 crore on revenues of Rs 2,298 crore in FY21.

It faces litigation in the US from lenders suing to recover $1.2
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Byju's controversies: The troubles hurting India's biggest edtech company

Byju Raveendran says company's $200 million rights issue fully subscribed

Byju's names Jiny Thattil as Chief Technology Officer, replacing Anil Goel

Byju's reports Rs 5,014 cr in operating revenue, Rs 8,245 in losses in FY22

Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to raise $800 million-$1 billion

A self-driving car ride

A thumbs up for transparency

Unleashing govt's procurement power

Elon Musk and CEO salaries in India

Acharya Vidhyasagar championed the cause of knowledge to empower people

Topics : BS Opinion Byju's EdTech classroom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon