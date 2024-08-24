Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Can Modi 3.0 beat the 3C trap of caste, coalition and Constitution?

Can Modi 3.0 beat the 3C trap of caste, coalition and Constitution?

Modi govt preparing for Census leads us to examine a new reality, marked by 3 Cs - caste, coalition and Constitution. The BJP machine could take all 3 in its stride, but this election has changed that

Caste Census
Premium

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
The “C” word that has just popped up in our national headlines refers to what should have been routine — the Census. As we know, however, these haven’t been particularly routine times in our political history. In the past decade, many old rules have been reinvented, some buried, and many put in cold storage.
 
One of those was the decennial Census. The news that the Narendra Modi government is finally making preparations for the long-delayed decennial Census of 2021 leads us to examine a larger reality, represented by three more Cs. If this government is Modi 3.0,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon