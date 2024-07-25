Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capital gains tax reforms in context

The budgetary provisions on the taxation of capital gains could help foster change in trading behaviour and address inequality

capital gain tax
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Kavita Rao
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
International mobility of capital, both by individuals and through corporations, has posed challenges to the ability of nations to tax capital income on a par with the taxation of relatively less mobile labour income. The G20’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting or BEPS project brought to the centre stage the issues related to corporations with a global presence, with solutions being proposed through administrative and taxation measures in the form of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2. This approach focuses on establishing a coordinated tax regime across countries, thereby reducing the scope for complete evasion/avoidance of taxes. Alongside
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Talking puppy tells tall tales

Best of BS Opinion: The worrying trend in household savings and more

Fiscal consolidation: Yes. Banking reforms: Wait

Best of BS Opinion: FM sticks to plan, Govts have limited impact on jobs

Budget 2024: Right balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence

Topics : BS Opinion Capital Gains Tax stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon