Carbon tax's WTO test and opportunities for better India-EU trade terms

The European Union (EU) may have pushed India and other developing countries into a corner over opposition to the proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) by moving the discussion on the carbon tax to a separate committee at COP29 — 29th Co
The top 10 countries worst affected by CBAM include China, Turkey, the UK, India, Russia, South Korea, the US, Serbia, Ukraine, and Japan, collectively accounting for nearly $68 billion in CBAM-covered goods exports to the EU in 2023. (Illustration:

Rajeev KherAnshuman Gupta
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

The change in political leadership in the US has signalled large-scale impairment of multilateral institutions. The World Trade Organization is of particular interest to Donald Trump. However, this will hit the developing world hardest at a time when these countries need it most to protect themselves from environmental regulations like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
 
The WTO does not have any specific agreement on environment. However, Article XX of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) allows exceptions to free trade with adequate safeguards. The European Union (EU) claims it to be WTO-compliant. According to the EU, CBAM
Topics : BS Opinion India EU summit India-EU Carbon tax

