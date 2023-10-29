Casa, a four-letter word that bankers love

The earnings season is in full swing and the analysts are keeping a close watch on a few metrics in banks’ balance sheets. Indeed, for most banks, the net interest income has been rising, backed by credit growth; and bad loans, as a percentage of the loan book, are coming down. That’s a good story. The not-so-good story is the drop in current and savings account (Casa) and, consequently, net interest margin (NIM).

The raw material for a banking business is