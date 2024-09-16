Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Caste equality: Income disparity persists despite education, social capital

Caste equality: Income disparity persists despite education, social capital

Caste equality can be promoted only by making caste a minor part of inheritance in a society where more and more families are inter-caste connected

caste inequality
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nitin Desai
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Inequality in an economy is often a product of differences in what individuals have inherited.  The obvious inheritance item relevant for explaining inequality is wealth.  However, the inheritance of social status can also be a source of inequality if it becomes a dimension of relevance in the economic order.

In India, the social impact of caste status on an individual’s economic prospects is well-recognised, and reflected in affirmative actions for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), collectively referred to as lower castes.   However, some argue that we should focus on poorer individuals
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon