Caste equality: Income disparity persists despite education, social capital

Inequality in an economy is often a product of differences in what individuals have inherited. The obvious inheritance item relevant for explaining inequality is wealth. However, the inheritance of social status can also be a source of inequality if it becomes a dimension of relevance in the economic order.

In India, the social impact of caste status on an individual’s economic prospects is well-recognised, and reflected in affirmative actions for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), collectively referred to as lower castes. However, some argue that we should focus on poorer individuals