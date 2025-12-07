CBAM changes trade rules: India needs carbon pricing, not exemptions

Discussion on global warming has existed since the early 1990s. For decades, this remained in the domain of conferences, treaties, and corporate social responsibility reports. Practical people often ignored it. Climate-change considerations first impinged upon the real world through the changed behaviour of the global financial system. The mighty tycoons of the Indian business world moved away from fossil fuels because global finance showed them that the path to more wealth lay in renewables. And now, we are ready for the second big impact of climate-change considerations upon reality: The carbon border tax. This will accelerate global decarbonisation,