Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / CBIC should do away with IGCRS Rules for the export oriented units

CBIC should do away with IGCRS Rules for the export oriented units

The CBIC should do away with the IGCRS Rules for the EOUs, as they serve no useful purpose, only cause harassment and encourage corruption

Trade, Port, Container
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The export oriented units (EOUs) continue to struggle with various processes involved in complying with the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty or for Specified End Use) Rules, 2022 (IGCRS Rules), mainly due to incompetence of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and its online functionality, Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE). 
The EOUs import their requirements without any duty payment, under the notification 52/2003-Customs dated 31.3.2003, which requires them to follow the IGCRS Rules. In August, the CBIC, without adequate preparation, asked the EOUs to adopt electronic processes through ICEGATE. Since then, the EOUs
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion finance sector India trade policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon