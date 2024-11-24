CBIC should review its MOOWR instructions to ease operations for units

In October 2019, the government introduced much liberalized regulations for manufacture in customs bonded warehouses. Five years later, some problems still persist.

Chapter IX (Sections 57 to 73) of the Customs Act, 1962, deals with warehousing i.e. deferment of import duties on goods deposited in bonded warehouses. Section 58 of the Customs Act, 1962, allows importers to get licenses for private bonded warehouses, where they can store their own goods imported without payment of duties. The Private Warehouse Licensing Regulations, 2016 (PWLR) prescribe the disciplines for licensing of such warehouses and conditions to be fulfilled by the licensees. Section 65