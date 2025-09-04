Celebrations commence with GST reform announcements, marking economic shift

September 3, 2025, will be remembered as a historic day in India. The government has set a remarkable precedent by honouring its commitment to deliver a Diwali bonanza to the common man through the ann­ouncement of bold decisions by way of goods and services tax (GST) reforms.

After a full day deliberation attended by all members of the GST Council, significant GST reforms have been announced with an objective to move to a simplified two slab rate structure (5 per cent and 18 per cent), as was originally envisaged. The 80-page press release issued by the government is full of