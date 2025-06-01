Central banks prepare for an age of uncertainty after USA's tariff moves

The United States’ (US) intent in recent steep trade tariffs is not just fiscal: it seeks to set up a new economic order.

Starting with trade reset, a correction has commenced that is global and not nation-specific. A new world economic order is still emerging. It will have unpredictable consequences with no clarity as to what that will entail. Many central banks are considering a variety of options to handle the evolving complex and dynamic situation for discovering the new normal.

The shape and structure of global economic order will change, with no principles or rules having yet evolved. It’s