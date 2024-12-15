Centre must remove unnecessary obstacles for steel import clearances

The manner of implementation of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) for import of steel by the Ministry of Steel is causing difficulties for many manufacturers and service providers, including those engaged in building infrastructure. The government has issued quality control orders (QCOs) for about 800 items that include consumer goods (electrical appliances, batteries, etc.), construction materials (cement), food products (honey, edible oils, milk powder), chemicals (fertilizers, pesticides), automotive parts (tyres, batteries), textiles (yarn, fabrics), metals and alloys (steel) etc. The idea is to protect consumers. The items covered under such QCOs cannot be imported except from suppliers who obtain a license from