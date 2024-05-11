Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chamkila, Canada & dangers ahead

Even in the weeks leading up to Chamkila's assassination, there were massacres every other day. To airbrush all of this is sheer intellectual cowardice, if not a crime

Amar Singh Chamkila
Premium

Photo: Wikipedia

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
In the middle of a raging general election, now in the electoral equivalent of its slog over, why should one be talking about a mere OTT movie? Even if it is Imtiaz Ali’s critically acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix).

It is set in Punjab in early 1988, when terrorists ruled, and ends on March 8 with the assassination of Amar Singh Chamkila, the phenomenally popular superstar of rural Punjab.

We do not write movie reviews here. This film, however, forces us to connect with a reality we prefer to forget. And those who prefer forgetting inconvenient realities are destined to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Netflix India BS Opinion Canada Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon