Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Changing dynamics of Indian banking

One constant feature of banks' balance sheets over the years - in good times and bad - is the high bad loans in the agriculture sector. Can anything be done about it?

bank banks banking
Premium

Agriculture and industry together now account for 58 per cent of the loan book with an equal share; the service sector’s share is 27.3 per cent; and 13.9 per cent belongs to personal loans

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
Indian banks are in the pink of health. The industry has never had such a good time when it comes to the quality of its assets. Gross bad loans — non-performing assets (NPAs) in banking parlance — dropped to a 12-year low of 2.8 per cent in FY24. After setting aside money for bad loans, net NPAs are at a historic low of 0.6 per cent.

In the second half of the last decade, some banks were in the ICU. Doctor Raghuram Rajan treated the sector; regular health check-ups were conducted at the diagnostic centre called the Reserve
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Goa assembly election

Best of BS Opinion: Goa lessons for BJP, road ahead to Viksit Bharat, more

Premiumskill development, education, workforce, jobs, employment, economy, growth, policy

The road ahead to Viksit Bharat

PremiumWater crisis, New Delhi water crisis

Is the future here already?

Premiumadvertisements, ad, marketing, sports, indian cricket, brands

Does sadfishing really work?

PremiumGoa assembly election

Goa lessons for BJP

Topics : BS Opinion Banking sector Indian banking system balance sheet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon