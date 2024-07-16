China at the crossroads

The third plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is now meeting in Beijing. We will know of its key decisions on economic reform and restructuring only when it concludes on July 18. Its basic orientation is already known from the Chinese official media. The outcome document, namely the “Decision on Further Comprehensive Deepening of Reforms and Advancing Chinese Style Modernization”, has already been discussed in draft form in the CCP’s Politburo and is unlikely to see major changes at the plenum itself. The CCP will lead the reform and modernisation process