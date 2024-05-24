Cinematic churn

Naseeruddin Shah was overwhelmed with a complex swirl of emotions as he walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

The veteran actor, known for his sharp acerbic wit and stoic demeanour, admitted that he could barely hold back his tears during the world premiere of Manthan, a 1976 film directed by celebrated auteur Shyam Benegal, at the picturesque resort town situated on the French Riviera.

Loosely based on the milk cooperative movement in Gujarat pioneered by Verghese Kurien, this film was entirely crowdfunded by 5,00,000 farmers who donated Rs 2 each.

Manthan boasts of a stellar cast