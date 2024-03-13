Cities don't have to sink in waste

The archaic dichotomy between economic development and environmental protection has been largely debunked in the contemporary discourse on progress. Acknowledging the necessity for sustainable growth underscores today’s global narrative. Yet, paradoxically, the critical issue of waste generation and its suboptimal management remains on the periphery of our collective focus.

The burgeoning volumes of waste, an inadvertent by-product of our modern economy, pose a formidable challenge to both the vitality of our ecosystems and the health and well-being of people worldwide. Recent statistics also illuminate the gravity of the situation.

The World Bank projects that global waste generation will escalate to an astounding