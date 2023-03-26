close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

The expected boost in shipments from China after relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions has not materialised

TNC Rajagopalan Business Standard
India and the EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements in May last year
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us
The ‘state of the economy’ report, released last week by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin, says that even as global growth is set to slow down or even enter a recession in
Or

Also Read

India's trade deficit in October widens to $26.91 bn, exports down 17%

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

How reliable is India's China trade data?

India-China trade at $135.98 bn in 2022. Trade deficit crosses $100 bn mark

Have India's exports hit a rough patch?

Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals

Settlement Commission looks to raise awareness through FAQs

New export strategy must be a result of introspection

Adani-owned ports may use their pricing power

Russia-Ukraine war brings about structural changes in global trade

Making banks treat customers fairly

A monster from the past

Focus on coverage provided, not premium collected

G20 must prioritise climate finance

You make the tea or the tea makes you?

Topics : India trade policy | Global Trade | India exports

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon