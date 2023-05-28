Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

The complainants contended that even though the cost, size, and area of the flats differed, this was immaterial. A representative complaint was maintainable as the grievances were common and the relief claimed was identical. The complainants argued that &l

The issue before the National Commission was whether such complaints are maintainable. The matter was referred to a larger bench of three members comprising Justice R.K. Agrawal, president of the National Commission, and members S.M. Kantikar and Binoy Kumar.