Climate change: 3 grand challenges

The path to decarbonisation runs through the electricity sector. Today, this sector accounts for a third of India’s carbon-dioxide emission. Growth demands more electricity, and other parts of the economy are steadily switching from fossil fuel to electricity. What will a carbon-free electricity sector in India look like?



Decarbonisation is a difficult problem! The fossil-fuel energy industry and its users have trillions of rupees in assets and many millions of workers. All this capital and labour has normalised a way of life that induces climate change. Unimaginable sums of money and unimaginable inputs of energy are required to break away