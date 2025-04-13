Climate change sidelined as America pivots to fossil-fuel-heavy future

“This is not the time for energy transition, this is the time for energy addition,” said United States (US) Energy Secretary Chris Wright to cheering applause. He was speaking at one of the largest energy conferences, CERAWeek, in Houston last month, and the room was overflowing with heads of energy companies and other experts. Attending the week-long conference, it was clear to me that our world had changed. Still, it is important to understand what and why this complete rejection of climate-change policies is happening in a world that is warming rapidly with catastrophic weather impacts. This is not the