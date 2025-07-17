Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal, clean air, and a welcome resolution on India's emission norms

The changes to India's policy on emissions from coal plants are not a rollback - but a confident assertion of regulatory maturity, scientific integrity, and rational national interest

This recalibration comes after decades of judicial and regulatory action on air pollution.

Vinayak Chatterjee Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

In a sweeping policy change, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on July 11 recalibrated its 2015 mandate for flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems in coal-fired power plants. Backed by scientific studies and stakeholder consultations, this shift reflects the government’s commendable move towards region-specific, evidence-based regulation — balancing environmental priorities with India’s energy realities. 
This recalibration comes after decades of judicial and regulatory action on air pollution. The MC Mehta public interest litigation (1985), targeting Delhi’s air pollution, expanded to include emissions from thermal power plants (TPPs), prompting judicial and regulatory scrutiny. This led to the 2015
