close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coming soon, a Cinderella horror movie

From beloved childhood icons to haunting nightmares, Hollywood's pursuit of horror remakes takes on Cinderella, Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi, and the Grinch

Sandeep Goyal
Insidious, scared, horror movies
Premium

.

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
To most of us, Disney’s Cinderella is an animated feature film based on the fairy tale story. The film was released in 1950. The main characters introduced in the first film included the titular protagonist Cinderella, her mouse friends Jaq and Gus, her stepmother and two stepsisters, her Fairy Godmother, and her love interest, Prince Charming. In the fairy tale, Cinderella is a young orphan with medium-length blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. After her father dies, she is forced into servitude in her own home and is constantly tormented by her evil stepmother, Lady Tremaine, and two stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella. Despite this, she maintains hope through her dreams and remains a kind, gentle and sweet soul. She has faith that her dreams of happiness will come true someday, and her kindness will be rewarded.
We also remember how Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother transformed her torn homemade gown into her now-iconic silver (powder blue in
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

TV broadcasters not buying big movies amid a drop in viewership: Report

2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Fifty shades of stardom

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Learning to smile again

Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

A manhole cover as an objet d'art

Finnish happiness versus Bhutanese happiness

Woke versus anti-woke debate hots up

Consumers as political bellwether: What duality in sentiment may mean

How Digital Public Infrastructure can help in women-led development

In race for market connectivity, UK-India ties offer point of difference

Global challenges require constant vigilance

RBI puts bank boards on notice

Topics : BS Opinion movies

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Consumers as political bellwether: What duality in sentiment may mean

Representative image
4 min read

How Digital Public Infrastructure can help in women-led development

digital, online, e-commerce, super apps
7 min read

In race for market connectivity, UK-India ties offer point of difference

exports, imports, cargo
5 min read

Most Popular

RBI puts bank boards on notice

RBI and Indian Banks
6 min read

Grappling with patriarchy

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
4 min read

Global perspectives at mid-year

AI
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon