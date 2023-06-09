Coming soon, a Cinderella horror movie

We also remember how Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother transformed her torn homemade gown into her now-iconic silver (powder blue in

To most of us, Disney’s Cinderella is an animated feature film based on the fairy tale story. The film was released in 1950. The main characters introduced in the first film included the titular protagonist Cinderella, her mouse friends Jaq and Gus, her stepmother and two stepsisters, her Fairy Godmother, and her love interest, Prince Charming. In the fairy tale, Cinderella is a young orphan with medium-length blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. After her father dies, she is forced into servitude in her own home and is constantly tormented by her evil stepmother, Lady Tremaine, and two stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella. Despite this, she maintains hope through her dreams and remains a kind, gentle and sweet soul. She has faith that her dreams of happiness will come true someday, and her kindness will be rewarded.