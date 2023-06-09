Coming soon, a Cinderella horror movie

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
To most of us, Disney’s Cinderella is an animated feature film based on the fairy tale story. The film was released in 1950. The main characters introduced in the first film included the titular protagonist Cinderella, her mouse friends Jaq and Gus, her stepmother and two stepsisters, her Fairy Godmother, and her love interest, Prince Charming. In the fairy tale, Cinderella is a young orphan with medium-length blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. After her father dies, she is forced into servitude in her own home and is constantly tormented by her evil stepmother, Lady Tremaine, and two stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella. Despite this, she maintains hope through her dreams and remains a kind, gentle and sweet soul. She has faith that her dreams of happiness will come true someday, and her kindness will be rewarded.
We also remember how Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother transformed her torn homemade gown into her now-iconic silver (powder blue in
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or