Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Computer import curbs not part of FTP Principles of Restrictions

The duty rates on computer software and hardware were cut to zero after India became a signatory to the Information Technology Agreements (ITA-1 and ITA-2) at the World Trade Organisation

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On August 2, the government restricted the imports of personal computers, laptops, tablets, ultra-small form computers and servers falling under the HSN classification ‘8471’ with immediate effect. The very next day, the government postponed the restrictions to apply for imports of those items with effect from November 1, 2023. Quite obviously, the government had not thought through before imposing the restrictions and had not consulted relevant sections of the industry.

In the eighties, the government expected the electronics hardware exports industry to be a significant driver of growth, set up the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Definition of consumer includes beneficiary

Animal husbandry: Success and constraints

Doing better than a competitive exam

Good run for banks, but for how long?

The real test for Kharge

Topics : information technology World Trade organisation Foreign trade policy

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon