Consumer Protection: Allopathic doctor can't prescribe ayurvedic drugs

Shyam Sunder’s son, Vishal, was suffering from a low fever and pain in the abdomen. He had also vomited. On November 1, 2010, he was taken to Health Point Hospital, run by Dr Rajesh Agarwal, where he was admitted around 2 pm. Doctors found that he was suffering from dengue.

Around 10 pm, when his temperature increased, the doctor on duty examined the boy and asked the nurse to administer an injection. Soon thereafter, the boy’s condition worsened. White froth started emanating from his mouth, and he became unconscious. The doctor advised that he be shifted to the emergency section