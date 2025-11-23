Consumer protection: Delivery platform liable for shortfall in quantity

Raja Vikrant Sharma, a law student at Panjab University in Chandigarh, used his mobile app to place an order on Swiggy Instamart on December 30, 2024. He ordered Nestle Classic Milk Chocolate and 1 kg Nagpur oranges, which he intended to carry with him while visiting his maternal aunt. Swiggy levied a handling fee of ₹28.61.

Upon delivery, he found the package containing the oranges to be in a torn condition. He checked the weight and found it to be only 824 grams instead of 1 kilogram. He was not provided any bill for the items purchased.

He immediately raised