Consumer protection: Insurer must prove, not infer, pre-existing ailments

Banku Bihari Das was an employee of the Hugli River Bridge Commission, West Bengal. He purchased five insurance policies from Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

At the age of 43, he was hospitalised on September 13, 2011, at Northland Nursing Home in Kolkata. He was discharged on September 22, 2011. The fitness certificate stated that he would be able to resume normal duties from November 4, 2011. However, before he could return to work, he fell seriously ill and was admitted to the ICU of the same nursing home, where he ultimately died on December 2, 2011.

His sister,