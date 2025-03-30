Consumer protection: Manufacturer held liable for defective hip implant

Lalita Rajpurohit, diagnosed with osteoarthritis of the hip, underwent a drilling procedure in Ahmedabad in April 2005, but experienced no relief. She then consulted an orthopaedic surgeon at a leading Mumbai hospital, who advised a total hip replacement using the DePuy Acetabular System Resurfacing (ASR) metal-on-metal, large head, implant, supposedly a superior product with no side effects. The surgery on the right hip was performed in June 2007 and on the left in August 2007.

By January 2008, Rajpurohit began experiencing discomfort, which worsened into severe pain and impaired mobility. On reporting the issue to the surgeon, she was advised