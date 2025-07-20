Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer protection: No manufacturing defect, no liability on carmaker

Consumer protection: No manufacturing defect, no liability on carmaker

The National Commission in A1 Fauz International vs Audi India & Another held that the airbags failed to deploy not due to manufacturing defect, but because the truck did not have rear protection

car accident, road accident
premium

The failure of the airbag mechanism while the vehicle was under warranty could be taken as indicative of a manufacturing defect and a breach of safety standards. (Representative Image)

Jehangir B Gai Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A1 Fauz International purchased an Audi A6 car for the personal use of its partner, Mahmood Alam. The vehicle was manufactured by Audi India, a division of Volkswagen, and was purchased from an authorised dealer on March 8, 2013, for a 
sum of ₹47,10,000. 
On May 30, 2013, three partners of Fauz International were travelling from Kanpur to New Delhi. The vehicle was moving at a speed of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour when it crashed into a lorry. In spite of the brakes being applied, the car was badly damaged —especially the bonnet, roof, entire left side, and the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : CONSUMER PROTECTION carmaker Car manufacturers Volkswagen Audi India National Commission BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon