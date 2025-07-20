Consumer protection: No manufacturing defect, no liability on carmaker

A1 Fauz International purchased an Audi A6 car for the personal use of its partner, Mahmood Alam. The vehicle was manufactured by Audi India, a division of Volkswagen, and was purchased from an authorised dealer on March 8, 2013, for a

sum of ₹47,10,000.

On May 30, 2013, three partners of Fauz International were travelling from Kanpur to New Delhi. The vehicle was moving at a speed of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour when it crashed into a lorry. In spite of the brakes being applied, the car was badly damaged —especially the bonnet, roof, entire left side, and the