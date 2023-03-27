close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Consumer sentiments improve

While the relatively richer and poorer households have seen their consumer sentiments spurt, the middle income households have seen slower growth in their sentiments

Mahesh Vyas Business Standard
Consumer sentiments
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Consumer sentiments shot up by 6.7 per cent in the week ended March 26, 2023. This is exceptionally high. The Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) usually moves by a little less than one per cent in a w
Or

Also Read

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

Minorities face little bias in labour markets

When data faces reality

Rabi sowing starts better than last year; but wheat sowing yet to begin

Divergent consumer sentiments

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

Consumer sentiments high on expectations

Employment inches up in urban India

Unemployment rate fell in 2021-22

Salaried employment rises in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi's expulsion: A turning point in politics

BJP's three-variable challenge: What will it drop to ensure victory?

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

Making banks treat customers fairly

A monster from the past

Topics : Consumer Sentiment Indicator | CMIE data | CMIE

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon