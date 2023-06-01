Coordinating in the battlefield

Meanwhile, the world has watched riveted as the two most recent shooting wars — Azerbaijan’s rout of Armenia in 2020 and Russia’s failure to subdue Ukraine even afte

Speaking at an annual gathering of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh implored captains of the defence industry — not for the first time — to innovate in futuristic technologies “to transform India from (being) a follower to a leader”. Demonstrating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) talent for slogans, Mr Singh observed that India’s population had to be converted from a “wealth-consuming entity” into a “wealth-creating resource”. However, it will take more than catchphrases for our defence industry to begin churning out the defence equipment needed to become Atmanirbhar Bharat — another much-used government phrase that means self-reliant.