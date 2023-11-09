COP28: A mirror to pledges and promises

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Climate negotiations have three purposes — to set the agenda and negotiate targets, facilitate their implementation, and finally, support monitoring and enforcement in a timely manner. If COP26 in Glasgow set the agenda for net-zero carbon emission targets, the upcoming 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai must focus on implementing and enforcing commitments. The year 2023 — being the hottest on record, with droughts, floods, heatwaves, and wildfires hitting the headlines world over — is issuing warning after warning about the scale of devastation and the potential loss of economic value if the world does not take more urgent action. This is why the global stocktake at COP28 is crucial — to assess the promises made, actions taken, and