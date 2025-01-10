Corridor of uncertainty: What does the future hold for Rohit and Virat?

With a microphone in hand, Rohit Sharma delivered his most memorable performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

During a 15-minute interaction with Star Sports at the lunch break on day two of the Sydney Test, the 37-year-old extolled his selfless virtues and brushed off speculation about retirement.

“Life won’t change by what people with a mic, pen or laptop write or say. They won’t decide when we should retire, when we should sit out, or when we should captain. I am a sensible man, father of two kids. So I know what I need in life,” Indian