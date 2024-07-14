Business Standard
Costs & time overruns in infrastructure

Working within the same legal, social, political, and governance system, delays and cost overruns are only going to increase manifold

house infrastructure
Premium

Representative Picture

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Social media over the past few weeks has been flooded with news and pictures of bridges collapsing, roofs at airports crashing, newly laid expressways being washed away or developing huge cracks, and rainwater gushing through the roofs of newly built airports and railway stations. Citizens are justifiably concerned about the quality of infrastructure being built, especially since the government has massively stepped up infrastructure spending. Over Rs 10 trillion was allotted in each of the last two Budgets, and the level of allocation has been planned to be maintained. The worry, though, isn’t merely the quality of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

