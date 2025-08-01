Could a Chandra Shekhar acolyte become India's next Vice President?

The lot of a deputy chairman (as deputy presiding officers are known in the Rajya Sabha; in the Lok Sabha, it is deputy speaker, a position that has been vacant since 2019) is not an easy one. The chairman presides over the question hour, rising when it is over. The so-called zero hour (when members are allowed to raise issues at relatively short notice, and do so sometimes with no notice at all) is usually handled by the deputy chairman. This is when the placards come out, papers are torn up, and mayhem sometimes rules. It is the deputy chairman