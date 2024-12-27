Cricket: A metaphor for strategy in business, diplomacy, and economics

One of the best explanations of strategic thinking I stumbled on is about cricket. You see, a bad cricket captain sends a fielder where the last delivery was hit by the batter. A good captain, on the other hand, places his field according to his understanding of the batter’s weaknesses, the pitch and conditions, and his own bowler’s strengths. This captain won’t be rattled into changing the field placement after every ball.

I liked the analogy so much I have been thinking of peddling it as my own. But I was a little unsure. I mean, why drag cricket analogy