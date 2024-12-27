Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 01:02 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Cricket: A metaphor for strategy in business, diplomacy, and economics

Cricket: A metaphor for strategy in business, diplomacy, and economics

From CEOs to RBI governors, cricket's rich imagery and strategy resonate deeply with leadership, uncertainty, and decision-making across industries and global diplomacy

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Suveen Sinha Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the best explanations of strategic thinking I stumbled on is about cricket. You see, a bad cricket captain sends a fielder where the last delivery was hit by the batter. A good captain, on the other hand, places his field according to his understanding of the batter’s weaknesses, the pitch and conditions, and his own bowler’s strengths. This captain won’t be rattled into changing the field placement after every ball.
 
I liked the analogy so much I have been thinking of peddling it as my own. But I was a little unsure. I mean, why drag cricket analogy
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Shaktikanta Das S Jaishankar Cricket cricket world cup BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon