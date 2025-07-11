Cricket's spirit lives: Wiaan Mulder's humility reveres the game's legacy

Cricket, a team game no doubt, has enormous scope for an individual outshining the rest. This characteristic of cricket, the preponderance of numbers speaking for players’ performance, somewhat sets it apart from other team games. A cricketer’s tour de force goes into record books in statistical hierarchy. And there is nothing unsportsmanlike in being ahead of others on any count. So had South African Captain Wiaan Mulder broken the great Brian Lara’s record of the highest runs in a Test innings, no moral calumny would have fastened on him for doing it. Yet he declared the innings when he was