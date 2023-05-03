Debt and its dangers

As governments around the world continue to spend in response to a series of shocks, public debt is rising dangerously. How can it be reduced?
Lessons from past crises: After the global financial crisis (GFC) of the late 2000s, G20 orchestrated a coordinated fiscal stimulus, which is more effective since part of one country’s fiscal stimulus leaks to others as its imports rise.
But there is a fundamental asymmetry since the US can print dollars to finance deficits, advanced economies (AEs) could borrow at low rates, but emerging markets (EMs) were left to face rating downgrades, outflows under global risk-offs and high borrowing costs that followed high debt, alone.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or