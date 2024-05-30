Business Standard
Decentralisation reality vs rhetoric

Both the ruling party and the Opposition seek to empower local bodies, but rectifying a crucial 'birth defect' in decentralisation is the first step for progress

Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

M Govinda Rao
6 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Even after three decades since the 73rd and 74th amendments were introduced, fiscal empowerment of the third tier of government has remained elusive. These amendments came into effect in 1993, but there has been little progress in fiscally empowering local bodies. Now, both the ruling party as well as the main Opposition have discovered that local bodies have remained unempowered, and see merit in advancing this agenda in their election manifestos. 

While the ruling party wants to empower the panchayats, the Opposition claims credit for the amendment, and promises to prevail upon the states to implement the provisions of Article
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Decentralisation in India BS Opinion Opposition BJP Congress Lok Sabha elections

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

