Deep-tech focus critical for India to lead global digital innovation

From artificial intelligence to direct-to-mobile broadcasting, India faces a technology strategy dilemma on whether to develop indigenous deep-tech ecosystems or to follow the lead on technologies developed outside India. From chips to platforms, India’s dependence on foreign deep-tech ecosystems points to a long-term strategic vulnerability. An emphasis on services over core technology, applications over platforms and use cases over foundational capabilities has marked India’s technology evolution since the 1990s.

The development of the IT services opportunity saw India emerge as the manpower capital of the world to service the Y2K problem at the dawn of the new century. Subsequent phases