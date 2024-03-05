Deepening US-India ties through innovation, trade

As I begin my fourth visit to India in my role as the US Department of Commerce assistant secretary for global markets, I am enthusiastic about the prospects for building new trade relationships, advancing our mutual efforts to combat climate change, and deepening the ties between our countries’ dynamic startup ecosystems.

Between March 4 and 11, 12 US businesses and organisations will be travelling to Delhi and Mumbai, with some companies also making a third stop in Chennai. These companies and organisations represent some of the most innovative in the environmental and clean energy technology sectors, ranging from energy distribution,