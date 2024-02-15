Defence exports: A strategic imperative

Amidst escalating geopolitical tensions, analysts foresee a rapid expansion of the global defence and aerospace industry, from $750 billion in 2022, to $1.38 trillion by 2030. Beyond economic gains, defence exports offer substantial strategic advantages. The deployment of defence equipment from a specific nation establishes technological dependencies, influencing maintenance, repair, overhaul, spares, components, and future upgrades. Compatibility between exporting and receiving nations enhances military interoperability, expanding options for joint operations. These dependencies significantly impact the diplomatic and strategic geopolitical stance of partner nations, highlighting the broader implications and significance of defence exports.

The United States, currently the world’s largest arms