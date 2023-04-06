Defining India-US relations

At lunchtime on April 14, I joined the journalists’ “outdoor broadcast” (OB) line up on the roof of the Sheraton Ishtar, an important part of all tel

As US troops spread across Baghdad, so too did the journalists. In an image broadcast across the world, a frenzied Baghdad mob, helped by a US armoured vehicle, pulled down Saddam’s bronze statue at Firdos Square. A horde of us journalists looked down on this scene from the Paradise Hotel and Sheraton Ishtar Hotel, cameras whirring.