close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Defining India-US relations

Defence cooperation is fizzling out with no big-ticket procurement driving forward the relationship

Ajai Shukla
Illustration
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
On Sunday, it will be exactly 20 years since American tanks bludgeoned their way into Baghdad and “liberated” the Iraqi capital. The previous day, Saddam Hussein had fled from his presidential palace in the Green Zone to an underground hideaway, built by his fiercely loyal Albu Nasir tribesmen, in his home city, Tikrit. This would be his refuge till December 2003, when he would be captured by American troops and hanged three years later.
As US troops spread across Baghdad, so too did the journalists. In an image broadcast across the world, a frenzied Baghdad mob, helped by a US armoured vehicle, pulled down Saddam’s bronze statue at Firdos Square. A horde of us journalists looked down on this scene from the Paradise Hotel and Sheraton Ishtar Hotel, cameras whirring.
At lunchtime on April 14, I joined the journalists’ “outdoor broadcast” (OB) line up on the roof of the Sheraton Ishtar, an important part of all tel
Or

Also Read

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Red-hot defence stocks may have more legs to run, say analysts

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

Defence, aerospace exports treble to Rs 12,815 cr in 5 years: Govt

How atmanirbhar is India when it comes to defence?

Prayer for policy

Decluttering the defence budget

Time to take stock

Fighting the naval battle

Handling a high-tech Chinese military

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Who will India trade with?

Recovering from Silicon Valley Bank's fall

Topics : BS Opinion | Indo-US relations | Indo-US

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon