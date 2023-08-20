Definition of consumer includes beneficiary

Vijay Kumar Babulal Verma was an employee of the Oriental Bank of Commerce. He bought a life insurance policy from Reliance Life Insurance, which had a coverage of Rs 1 crore, 10 times the annualised premium, or 105 per cent of the premium paid by the date of death. Verma had to undergo a medical fitness examination before the policy was issued.



Verma met with a road accident on October 27, 2015, while riding a two-wheeler. He sustained severe head injuries and was found unconscious on the road. He was initially taken to Government Hospital Karnal and later transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, wher