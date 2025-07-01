Defusing the demographic time-bomb: Tackling the jobs-and-care crisis

World Bank President Ajay Banga says, “The best way to put a nail in the coffin of poverty is to give a person a job.” He says a time bomb is ticking in the world. In the next 12 to 15 years, 1.2 billion people in emerging markets (the largest number in India) will be looking for a job, but only around 400 million will be available. “The gap of 800 million jobs is not a demographic dividend. If you are worried about illegal migration and military coups, just wait,” he warned the US Council on Foreign Relations this month.