Democracy, DeepTech and a Developed India

As India wraps up the 2024 general elections, technology has taken center stage within the public discourse on an unprecedented scale. From the use of technology within campaigns to policy issues surrounding technology becoming the subject of campaigns, the 2024 elections have witnessed a nearly 360-degree focus on technology. The use of artificial intelligence to translate campaign speeches in near real-time is breaking language barriers, and the ground-breaking of multiple semiconductor manufacturing projects has placed India’s technology priorities at the top of the campaign agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been steadfast in his public messaging on a multi-decadal vision powered