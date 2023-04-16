DGFT should make good notable omissions

On March 31, 2015, when the government unveiled the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20, it also released a Foreign Trade Policy Statement explaining the vision, goals, and objectives underpinning the policy. Giving the backdrop of global trade developments, it detailed the market and product strategy and other measures required for export promotion and enhancement of the entire trade ecosystem. Similar document was released along with the mid-term review of the policy in December 2017. Such a document has not yet been released this year.



an amnesty scheme was also announced. A fortnight later, some omissions stand out.